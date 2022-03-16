Bhavana returns to Malayalam cinema 5 years after her sexual assault by popular actor

Malayalam cinema lover have reasons to rejoice as actress Bhavana Menon has announced her comeback in Mollywood after 5 years. The Twenty 20 actress announced all set to return in Malayalam film industry with the film ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu!’ helmed by Adhil Maimoonath Asharaf. Bhavana shared the poster of the movie featuring graphic art of a young girl. Bhavana had stopped acting in Malayalam movies after she was sexually assaulted in 2017. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her mental struggles as she tried to come to terms with the attack. She also talked about her ongoing fight for justice and her efforts to move forward in life.

It was the superstar Mammootty who first unveiled the title poster for Bhavana’s comeback film ‘Ntikkakkakoru Premandaarn’ via his official Facebook handle. Sharing the poster, the actor penned a note that read, “Unveiling the Title Poster of 'Ntikkakakoru Premandaarnn'. Best wishes to Renish AbdulKhader, Sharaf U Dheen, Bhavana & the entire team.” Bhavana made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Nammal in 2002. Bankrolled by Renish Abdulkhader under the banner of Bonhomie Entertainments, Ntikkakkakkoru Premondaarnn’s cinematography and art direction will be handled by Arun Rushdie and Anees Nadodi respectively. Director Adhil will also double as the scriptwriter and editor of the film. The dialogues are written by Vivek Bharathan, who has also worked on the film’s screenplay. Paul Mathews, Nishant Ramteke and Joker Blues. Have been roped in for music. Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics.