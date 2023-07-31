Bhediya producer Dinesh Vijan buys 3 apartments in Mumbai for Rs 103 crore

Bollywood film producer and director Dinesh Vijan, founder of Maddock Films, purchased apartments in a project by Rustomjee Group in Mumbai for Rs 103 crore.The apartment units, spread across an area of 9,000 sq ft, are located on the 15th and 16th floors of Parishram by Rustomjee on Nargis Dutt Road at Pali Hill in Mumbai. The properties were registered on July 25, 2023, the Agreement for Sale showed. The documents were signed by Keystone Realtors and Dinesh Prem Vijan. A stamp duty of Rs 6.17 crore was paid for the deal, the documents showed. The carpet area of the units is 7,791 sq. ft.



With the purchase, there are seven car parking spaces that too are included in the deal. Dinesh Vijan, who was a banker, and Pooja Vijan are the founders of Maddock Films and some of the movies under the production house’s banner have been Cocktail, Badlapur, Love Aaj Kal, Bala, Stree and Hindi Medium.Bollywood celebrities have been making headlines with their residential property buying spree. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, to Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aryan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and more.Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan earlier this year bought three houses and a large swathe of land in Maharashtra's Alibaug region for ₹12.91 crore.Last year, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and her husband and actor Ranveer Singh made headlines when they bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West for ₹119 crore. The company, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, in which actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani are directors, has bought one apartment each on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floor in a building called Sagar Resham, Bandstand, Bandra West.



