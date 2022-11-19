'Bhediya' to be screened at 53rd edition of IFFI on Nov 25

Mumbai, Nov 19 The upcoming Bollywood movie 'Bhediya' which stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role opposite actress Kriti Sanon, is heading to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for its 53rd edition.

The festival will kick off in Goa from November 20 through November 28 and will showcase a host of films from different parts of India. On Saturday, IFFI took to its Twitter handle to share the information about the Varun Dhawan-starrer.

They also shared a video in which Varun can be seen along with his pet Beagle as he says, "Hello, I know all of you are waiting for 'Bhediya' just like this (pointing to the dog) little buddy of mine. The wait is over as the film will have its screening at the 53rd IFFI, which will soon begin in Goa. So, let's meet in Goa on November 25 for the screening of 'Bhediya'".

The video ends with Varun howling and growling, staying true to his character in the film.

'Bhediya' will be screened on November 25 at 5:30 p.m. IST at INOX Panjim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor