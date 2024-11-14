Bhojpuri Actor Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat, Demanded Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Over Call

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is the latest entrant in the list of celebrities receiving death threat calls. She has been threatened over a phone call and the caller has demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom. The caller has threatened to kill her if money is not given by the actor. Akshara has lodged an FIR in Patna.

The police arrested the person who called Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from Katariya village in Bhojpur. The arrested person has been brought to Patna and is being questioned.

Akshara Singh, popularly known as Bhojpuri Queen, is a well-known face in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in 2010 with Satyamev Jayate. Post her debut in Bhojpuri cinema, she appeared in a family drama titled Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye.

Over the years, she has featured in several films and worked with the biggest stars of Bhojpuri cinema including Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh and more. She is one of the highest-paid Bhojpuri actors currently and has over 6.5 million followers on Instagram