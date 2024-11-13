Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Receives Death Threat with ₹50 Lakh Ransom Demand

Following the death of Baba Siddique, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has reportedly received a death threat. This places her among other well-known actors, such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have also faced similar threats. Akshara received the threat during a phone call in which the caller demanded a ransom of ₹50 lakh and warned of severe consequences if the money was not paid.

In response, Akshara has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in Patna, requesting protection and action against the caller. This incident highlights the escalating security concerns for actors in both the Bollywood and Bhojpuri industries following Baba Siddique's death. Authorities are currently investigating the matter to ensure the safety of those in the entertainment industry and to prevent further incidents.