Bhojpuri film 'Sautan' with Vikrant Singh Rajput in the lead to premiere on TV on June 29

Patna, June 27 The Bhojpuri film 'Sautan', starring actor Vikrant Singh Rajput, is all set for its world television premiere on June 29.

Produced under the banner of World Wide Film Productions, 'Sautan' features Vikrant Singh Rajput, Ritu Singh, Sanchita Banerjee, and Dev Singh in the lead roles. Additionally, Shweta Verma, Lalit Upadhyay, Kanchan Mishra, J. Neelam, Rambha Sahni, and Chahat Raj play significant roles.

The trailer of the film has created a stir on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting its premiere. Numerous posts and comments on social media platforms reflect fans' excitement and anticipation.

"'Sautan' is a story that will connect with the audience emotionally. Vikrant, Ritu, and Sanchita have portrayed their characters exceptionally well, and I hope the audience will appreciate their performances," said Pradeep Singh, the producer of the film.

"I want to request the audience to sit with their family and friends and enjoy the world television premiere of 'Sautan'. Don't miss the chance to watch this film," he added.

In addition to Pradeep Singh, the film is produced by Vinay Singh, Monica Singh, and Prateek Singh and directed by Ajay Kumar Jha.

'Sautan' will be telecast on the Bhojpuri Cinema channel on June 29 at 6 p.m. All preparations for the premiere have been completed, and the film can also be watched on the Dangal app.

The film's writer is Arvind Tiwari, with music by Munna Dubey and lyrics by Pyarelal Yadav, Munna Dubey, and Shekhar Madhur. The executive producers are Anwar Virani and Kamal Yadav. Cinematography is by Manoj Singh, editing by Gurjant Singh, choreography by Prasun Yadav and Mahesh Balraj, art direction by Randhir Das, and action sequences by Pradeep Khadka.

