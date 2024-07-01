Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee starts Monday on 'positive note'; drops video of leg workout

Mumbai, July 1 Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee on Monday dropped a workout video of herself, giving major fitness goals to her fans.

Known for her work in 'Dulaara', 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', Rani took to Instagram and shared a new Reel video with her huge fanbase of 1.9 million followers.

In the video, we can see Rani wearing a white and black printed half-sleeved t-shirt, and pairing it with black joggers. Her gym look was completed with a cap and black shoes. She tied her hair in a braided ponytail.

The Reel shows Rani doing squats for leg workout, and sweating it out in the gym.

She captioned the video as: "Hey Monday let's start the day on a positive note #haveablessedday #legsworkout #mondaymantra #actorlife".

It has garnered over 5000 views and a fan commented: "hard worker". Many fans dropped red heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Rani made her acting debut in 2004 with the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. The movie directed by Ajay Sinha, stars Manoj Tiwari in the lead.

She is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri cinema, and is known for her work in projects like 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Rani No. 786', 'Dariya Dil', 'Rani Banal Jwala', 'Gharwali Baharwali', 'Real Indian Mother', 'Rani Weds Raja' and 'Lady Singham'.

Rani has also participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'. She also has been a part of web shows like 'Mastram', 'Virgin Bhasskar 2', and 'Woh Pehla Pyar'.

On the work front, Rani is currently starring in the show 'Beti Hamari Anmol', which features Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar in the lead.

She next has 'A Bad Man Babu', 'Pariwar Ke Babu', 'Bhabhi Maa', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', and 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai' in the pipeline.

