'Bholaa is the best debut for me as an actor,' says Arpit Ranka

Mumbai, April 16 Actor Arpit Ranka, who is known for his role as Duryodhana in the 2013 show 'Mahabharat' and Kans in 'RadhaKrishn', shared his experience working with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the film 'Bholaa' and how after waiting for ten years, he got such a big project.

In the film, he plays the role of Bhuraa, one of the negative leads.

Speaking about making his debut on the big screen, Arpit said: "Every actor has a dream to act in Hindi films. I was no different. It took 10 years for me to act in Hindi films. But I guess it was destined to be like this. Though there were offers earlier, they did not click. How I got the role of Bhuraa in 'Bholaa' is an interesting story."

"After auditioning for 'Bholaa,' I got a chance to visit the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. After a few days, I got a call to visit Ajay Devgn sir's office for the part in 'Bholaa'. It was a pleasant surprise for me to see an idol of Mahakal in his office. Also, my first day of the shoot was on a set which had a big idol of Mahakal where one of the action sequences in the film takes place," he added.

He shared his experience working with Ajay and Tabu: "The first day of my shooting was on my birthday, June 30. I had my scenes with Ajay Devgn and Tabu and was very nervous. But both of them made me comfortable. Ajay Devgn as a director is extremely passionate and dedicated. Every day before the call time he used to be on the set to check if everything was in place. After so many years of work in the industry, he has that hunger to be the best. There has been a lot of give and take as an actor on the set because I am the only actor in the film who has beaten up Ajay Sir on screen."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor