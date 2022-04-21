Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kiara Advani's scared look as Reet is unmissable!

The first look of Kiara Advani from her upcoming horror comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was unveiled on Thursday (April 21). The actress who will be playing a lead role opposite Kartik Aaryan took to her Instagram handle and shared the motion poster. Introducing her character as Reet, she captioned the post, "Meet Reet. Don’t be fooled, She's not so sweet #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"Kiara is seen striking a petrified look as a scary hand approaches her head in the poster.'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.

Last week, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and posted the film's teaser, introducing fans to his character 'Rooh Baba' as he asked Manjulika to beware. "Rooh Baba is coming Beware Manjulika !!" he wrote in the caption. Directed by Anees Bazmee the horror comedy-drama, which also features Tabu, will hit theatres on May 20, 2022. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR.' The upcoming film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

