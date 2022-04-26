Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan shines in this spooky drama

After much delay, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has finally hit the web. The trailer begins with Tabu introducing Tabu mentioning that Manjulika is back. “15 saal baad iss darwaze ne phir dastak di hai, iske peeche koi sadharan aatma nahi, kaala jaadu karne wale Manjulika hai," she says. It then presents Kartik Aaryan’s comic avatar which will surely leave you impressed. He introduces himself as somebody who can see dead people.

However, he soon encounters Manjulika, the ghost. What follows is fun, suspense, horror and entertainment.Hours ahead of the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani dropped the new poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.The poster featured Kartik, Kiara and Tabu along with other co-stars of the movie. Kartik was dressed in his black kurta pyjama as per his role, while Kiara looked stunning in her stylish orange top with a white skirt. She had a petrified expression on her face. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 happens to be the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The Anees Bazmee directorial will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Tabu and Kiara.

