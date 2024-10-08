‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ release might get postponed by a week: Manoj Desai

Mumbai, Oct 8 Veteran film exhibitor Manoj Desai has shared that the upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” might get postponed by a week to avoid the “big clash” with Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again”.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, spoke about Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” and “Singham Again” headlined by Ajay Devgn.

He said: “It is a big clash.”

“Looking at the star cast and the five minute trailer I am myself having cold feet on what will happen. Let’s see.”

Desai also shared that the release of the third installment of the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” franchise, which also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan may get pushed.

“I have also heard that there is a chat with the producers and the release of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’” might get postponed by a week. I don’t know how true that is. It is the public who knows everything. This has come to me through the industry itself. But I don’t know how much truth is in it.”

Asked about the films getting released on the same day and who according to him will win the box-office clash, Desai said that it all depends on which film gets the matinee show and how the audiences react to it.

The trailer of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will be launched in Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir Cinema. The event will feature the film’s star cast including Kartik, Triptii and Vidya Balan, who played the character of Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise, which first released in 2007.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will see Vidya Balan reprise her role as ‘Munjulika’ while Kartik Aaryan as ‘Rooh Baba’. The film is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali, November 1, 2024.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” serves as the third installment of the eponymous franchise after “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” in 2007 and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” in 2022. In the film, Rooh Baba ventures into a haunted mansion in Kolkata and clashes with Manjulika, a vengeful spirit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor