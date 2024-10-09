Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan Starrer Film Set to Release on November 1

After the successful 2 sequel makers are back with the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This time 2 sequels cast will be together to entertain audience with humor and comedy. The trailer has generated significant amount of excitement among audience. This Physiological Horror comedy drama is set to release in Diwali and likely to compete with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again.

Kartik Aryan stars as ROOH BABA, facing not one but three Manjulikas in the film. Vidya Balan returns as Manjulika, joined by Tabu and Madhuri Dixit to enhance the horror. The trailer suggests a successful blend of humor, horror, and comedy. The full on entertainment packed film is all set to release on the first day of November.

The trailer showcases Rajpal Yadav returning as Chote Pandit, with Triptii Dimri as Kartik Aaryan's love interest. The creators have effectively balanced humor and comedy to cater to the film's fan base.

In the film stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptti Dimri in significant roles, with strong supporting performances from Vijay Raj, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. The trailer also teases the return of its iconic song, ensuring an entertaining experience. With a compelling musical score, mark your calendars for the film's grand release this Diwali, on November 1, 2024.