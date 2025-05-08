Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi Supports Makers Decision Says, 'Country is Our Priority'

Rajkumar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's upcoming movie 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' was supposed to be released in cinemas tomorrow, May 9. However, today the makers announced that it will not be released in cinemas but will be released directly on OTT. The makers took this big decision due to the current developments in the country. Actress Wamiqa Gabbi who plays lead in movie has now reacted to this.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy-drama that has already won hearts with its trailer. Audiences were impressed by Rajkummar Rao’s impeccable comic timing and the refreshing chemistry between him and Wamiqa Gabbi. The buzz surrounding the film had created much anticipation for its theatrical release. However, it has now been officially announced that Bhool Chuk Maaf will release directly on OTT. Speaking to Amar Ujala, Wamiqa Gabbi shared her thoughts on the decision.

Actress says, "Currently, the situation in India-Pakistan is delicate. When the country is in such a state, it was not possible to release the film in theaters. We all stand for our country. The country is our priority. Also, we are happy that the film is reaching the audience in some or the other way. If it is released on OTT, the film will reach even more audiences."

She further said, "I welcome this decision of the makers. It was special for all of us to release the film in theaters, but considering the current situation, we are satisfied that the film will definitely reach the audience.'Bhool Chuk Maaf' will now be released on Amazon Prime on May 16. The film has been produced by Maddock Films. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Vamika Gabbi, Sanjay Mishra. The film has been directed by Karan Sharma.