Bhooth Bangla: Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani join Akshay Kumar for Priyadarshan's Horror Comedy

In 2023, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan confirmed their reunion for a full-fledged comedy produced by Ekta Kapoor. Fast forward to 2025, the duo is returning with a horror-comedy titled Bhooth Bangla, now one of the most anticipated films of the year.

With Bhooth Bangla, fans are in for a treat as the iconic trio of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani join Akshay Kumar in a hilarious comedy of errors. This highly anticipated film blends laughter with a spooky twist, promising a rollercoaster of emotions. The buzz surrounding the reunion has intensified, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Embodying the classic Priyadarshan hero, Akshay Kumar is confident that the script of Bhooth Bangla will meet all expectations. The film is set to begin production in early 2025, with a theatrical release planned by the end of the year. The casting process is still ongoing, with three female lead roles yet to be filled.Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s previous collaborations include classics like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa!