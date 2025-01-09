Bhubaneshwar: 7-year-old kid from Poland impresses with Indian songs at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 : A seven-year-old boy from Poland, Bhevin Goswami, left everyone amazed at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, leaving people mesmerized with Indian songs.

Goswami, who resides in Poland with his family, sang devotional songs such as 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' and 'Vande Mataram' while speaking to ANI. Bhevin was also joined by his two-year-old brother.

Bhevin's mother, Karolina Goswami, shared her family's connection with India and said, "I am from Poland, and I have been living in India for the last 10 years. We really like Indian songs. Indian culture and food are the best...Odisha has a rich culture, and the people here are very kind...This is my second PBD. The last one I attended was in Varanasi."

Bhevin's father, Anurag Goswami, explained his sons' interest in bhajans and shared that the kids have been listening to bhajans since they "were born."

"They have been listening to bhajans since they were born...When the Ram Mandir was established last year, a lot of programmes about Lord Ram were telecast on TV, which made my kids interested in Ram bhajans...Our heritage is our self-respect. If we respect ourselves, then only the world will respect us too," Bhevin's father told ANI.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi during his address in Bhubaneshwar, asserted that the Indian government considers it their "responsibility to help the diaspora during crisis situations" and expressed gratitude for their support and contributions. He also lauded their role in enhancing India's global reputation.

PM Modi said, "I feel very happy when I meet you all. I never forget the love and blessings I have received from you all. Today, I also want to thank you all, because of you, I get a chance to hold my head high. In the last 10 years, I have met many world leaders and they all appreciate the Indian diaspora in their respective countries. One big reason behind this is the social values you carry."

"Friends, we give great importance to your convenience and comfort. Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations, no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today," he added.

