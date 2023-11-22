Bhumi Pednekar hospitalised in Mumbai

Bhumi Pednekar has been hospitalised. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday morning and revealed that she had been diagnosed with dengue. She shared a selfie from her hospital bed and revealed that the “last few days were extremely tough”. Bhumi further urged her fans to take care of themselves amid increasing pollution levels. The actor took to Instagram and shared two pictures from the hospital bed and updated fans about her fever. In her caption, she requested fans to use mosquito repellent and even thanked the medical staff for taking good care of her. "Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie."

She added and wrote, "Guys be careful, 'cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di...Thank you my doctors for taking such good care of me @hindujahospital @bajankhusrav #DrAgarwal Big shout out to the nursing, kitchen and cleaning staff who were so kind and helpful. Most of all Maa, samu and my Tanu (sic)."Saba Pataudi commented, "Been there. Completely understand. Take care and rest it out. Takes longer than the immediate effects. Recovery .. gradually. Go easy." Anaita Shroff Adajania's comment read, "Glad you better!" A fan said, "You are very very strong, talented and beautiful." An Instagram user said, "Please take care of yourself. And, get well soonest." On the work front, the actress was last seen in the thriller The Lady Killer along with Arjun Kapoor. Helmed by Ajay Bahl the film hit the theatres on November 3. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. She will also be seen with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in an upcoming untitled film.



