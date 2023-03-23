Bhumi Pednekar urges film industry to get into habit of reading paperless scripts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is known to lend her voice to environmental campaigns, has dropped an important post highlighting what the film industry can do to save the planet.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi uploaded a video in which she is seen urging the film industry to get into the habit of reading paperless scripts.

"Our Indian film industry can take an important & necessary step to protect the planet. Let's get into the habit of reading paperless scripts - let's go soft on the planet," she said in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in 'Bheed'. She also has 'The Ladykiller' in her kitty. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

Bhumi made her Bollywood debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015.

Helmed by Sharat Katariya, 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' revolves around a school dropout named Prem, essayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, who reluctantly marries the educated but overweight Sandhya (Bhumi). The couple came closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', a critically acclaimed movie, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

