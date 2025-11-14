Bhumi Satish Pednekkar Celebrates Children’s Day with BTS Glimpses from Bhakshak, Calls It One of Her Hardest Journeys as an Actor

In 2024, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar starred in an unconventional thriller, Bhakshak, one where she played a struggling journalist who begins an investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered at a shelter for young girls. On the occassion of Children’s Day, the actress shared her experience of filming Bhakshak with a bunch of children, revealing that it opened her eyes to the harsh realities that they face.

Bhumi accompanied a series of BTS glimpses with a detailed caption saying, “This Children’s Day, my heart is full thinking about all the children whose stories have stayed with me, shaped me, and changed the way I see the world. Bhakshak was one of the hardest journeys I’ve taken as an actor. It opened my eyes to the harsh realities so many children face, the fear, the silence, the invisibility. Living that truth, even for a film, shook me deeply.”

Further, she opens up about those children who remind that compassion, love and safety take a child far. “And then there are the children I met at Abhyudaya Ashram, full of resilience, joy, dreams, and an inner strength that humbles me every time. They are a reminder of how far compassion, safety, and dignity can take a child. But my idea of “children” extends beyond just us humans.”

And then, she also speaks about India's street dogs, describing them as “children of this earth”. “Whenever I look at India’s street dogs innocent, trusting, vulnerable, I see children of this earth. Born into the streets, dependent on our kindness, deserving of protection, care, and a place in our world without fear. They too are voiceless little beings trying to survive in a world that doesn’t always make space for them. What the world needs to is empathy and space for all,” she says.



At times when many celebrate a child’s laughter on Children’s Day, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar highlights the harsh reality that children often face - and it’s truly a reminder that the world needs more love, compassion and affection.