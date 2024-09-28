Bhupinder Babbal stuns with his rendition of 'Arjan Vailly' at IIFA Awards 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 : Singer Bhupinder Babbal needs no introduction. His iconic track 'Arjan Vailly' from the film 'Animal' created waves among music lovers and people just adored his voice and singing style.

The talented singer once again amazed everyone with his captivating voice on the green carpet at the IIFA Awards 2024 as he sang 'Arjan Vailly'.

In a conversation with ANI, he spoke about the success of his song and said, "Whenever something happens like this, it is God's will. I have been in the music line for a very long time, but when something happens like this, it depends on Him. I am happy for this song."

The singer has been nominated for the IIFA Awards 2024.

Singer Bhupinder Babbal also won the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his song 'Arjan Vailly' from the film 'Animal' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Animal' was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

The three-day celebration kick-started on September 27 with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to the southern film industriesTamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Interestingly, the second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.

