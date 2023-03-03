Bhushan Kumar, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga announce next with Allu Arjun

Hyderabad, March 3 Suspense over Allu Arjun's next venture after 'Pushpa' is finally over with the announcement of his latest project.

The as yet untitled movie is to be produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by 'Arjun Reddy' fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

With three powerhouses of Indian cinema - Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Indian superstar Allu Arjun coming together, the movie is in for massive expectations. The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Co-Producer Shiv Chanana along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the superstar Allu Arjun had recently met to formalise this huge collaboration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor