Bhuvan Bam bags web series 'Taaza Khabar'

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is all set to headline Disney+ Hotstar series 'Taaza Khabar'.

Taking to Instagram, Bhuvan took to Instagram and shared the update with fans and followers.

He dropped a teaser of the show and wrote, "With good karma on one's side, can one man set out to become a master of his own destiny? Meet Vasya from my OTT debut #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar only on @disneyplushotstar."

Directed by Himank Gaur, 'Taaza Khabar' is currently under production.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

Excited about the project, Bhuvan said, "I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics."

He added, "As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. To think that I get to play this comical yet emotional character in my very first association with Disney+ Hotstar feels very special. I wholeheartedly hope the audience enjoys and cherishes this story just as much as I enjoyed bringing it to life."

Himank Gaur, too, shared details about the show.

He said, "Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With Taaza Khabar we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers."

The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

