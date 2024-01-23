Bhuvan Bam Becomes First Actor-Creator to have Two Shows in the Most Watched Shows in a Year

Actor and India’s biggest content creator Bhuvan Bam is basking in the glory of dual achievements as the latest statistics from Ormax Media showcase his web series "Taaza Khabar" securing a spot in the top 3 most-watched Hindi web series of 2023. Simultaneously, the unscripted show "Takeshi Castle," claimed its place in the prestigious list of the top ten most-watched Indian unscripted shows. The year 2023 has proven to be nothing short of outstanding for Bhuvan Bam and his business partner Rohit Raj. "Taaza Khabar" garnered a staggering 23.5 million views, marking a significant milestone for both the actor and the producer. Expressing their excitement, Rohit Raj, as the producer of "Taaza Khabar," shared, "This success is a testament to the hard work and dedication put into the series. We are thrilled with the overwhelming response it has received."

Bhuvan Bam, known not only for his acting but also for his substantial fan following, has received immense love and appreciation for his role in "Taaza Khabar." The web series has surpassed leading shows such as "Scoop," "Scam 2023," "Kaala Paani," and "Taali" in the viewership race. "Takeshi’s Castle," on the other hand, emerged victorious in the category of Indian unscripted shows, standing shoulder to shoulder with renowned programs like "Koffee with Karan," "Big Boss OTT," and "MasterChef India." A proud moment for the team at BB Ki Vines, underscoring their commitment to delivering quality entertainment. Bhuvan Bam shared his gratitude, stating, "The response from our audience has been overwhelming, and it's incredibly satisfying to see our hard work being recognized. Here's to more milestones and memorable moments in the future."With these achievements, Bhuvan and Rohit continue to make a mark in the entertainment industry, setting new benchmarks for success. The duo looks forward to building on this success and bringing more engaging content to their audience in the coming years.

