Bhuvan Bam wraps up 'Taaza Khabar Season 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Bhuvan Bam has wrapped up the action-drama series 'Taaza Khabar Season 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Bhuvan treated fans with pictures from the wrap-up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C53eCFTN_Zk/?

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Season Wrap of our biggest production till date. Kaafi emotions feel ho rahe hain.#TaazaKhabarS2 coming soon. See you."

Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal.

Besides Bam, Taaza Khabar also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur.

Sharing his thoughts, Bhuvan Bam said, "Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 was like homecoming, it was a great time each day on set. The team is like family and we share a great camaraderie. Shriya, Prathmesh, Deven ji, all of us were super excited and enthusiastic about shooting this season. I remember when we launched Season 1, I never imagined it would become such a big fan favourite , especially my character Vasant. Now, with Season 2 on the horizon, we're delving deeper into Vasant's life, and I can't wait to see how audiences react. A big thank you to all my fans for making Season 1 such a success and embracing 'Vasya' as their own. I hope audiences enjoy the new season."

Adding to it, Shriya Pilgaonkar said, "Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 was an absolute joy! I can't believe we've reached the final day of shooting for the new season. It's been an amazing journey, and I've loved every moment on set. I'll truly miss playing Madhu and being part of this incredible experience. I can't wait to see how audiences react to this new season, where they'll witness a completely different side of Madhu. It's going to be exciting to share this fresh journey with everyone."

Rohit Raj, CEO of BB Ki Vines Production and Producer of Taaza Khabar, stated, "The journey of shooting the series has been incredible, albeit challenging, but every moment spent transitioning from one location to another in Mumbai was worthwhile. Bid adieus after wrapping up any project is always bittersweet, as our cast and crew have truly become a closely-knit family on set, with many faces remaining consistent from season 1 to season 2. Taaza Khabar holds a special place in our hearts. The overwhelming love and support we received for season 1 from both the audience and critics alike has been immensely encouraging, and we hope to receive more love and support for season 2. This time, we've raised the bar, and the positive response to the teaser of Taaza Khabar 2 from all quarters reaffirms that we're headed in the right direction. We're eagerly looking forward to presenting the final product to the audience and hope to meet their expectations."

Recently, the makers dropped an intriguing promo video.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with a promo video and captioned the post, "Zindagi badi ajeeb hai...#HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar Season 2 coming soon."

The promo video showed Bam's Vasya shocked looking at reports of his own death as his loved ones react emotionally to the news.

The release date for the second season has not been disclosed yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor