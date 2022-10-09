Big B and his bevy of Bollywood's beauteous belles

As he turns 80 on October 11, the living legend Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood's biggest superstar in its 110-years' history - can look back with satisfaction at his long career on the silver screen, where he became a icon along with a galaxy of leading ladies.

It was in 1969 - when man landed on the moon - that Bachchan took his first small step with "Saat Hindustani", which ultimately proved to be a gigantic leap for his megastar-dom.

But he stood out in his maiden film - in the crowd of six other actors jostling for screen space in the pacey thriller themed on the Goa Liberation - with the sole female revolutionary - Shahnaz Vahanvati

