Big B gets emotional on 25 years of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Mumbai, Jan 20 The quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has completed 25 years enabling dreams to become reality, and building moments that are life-changing. On the occasion, the makers of the show kicked off grand celebrations with its latest episode.

During the episode, a video plays for the show host, Amitabh Bachchan, featuring messages from his fans congratulating him on completing 25 years of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. One audience member passionately shares, “‘KBC’ is like a festival, a magical experience, and Big B is the magician. People cannot imagine ‘KBC’ without you. This show should continue for another 25 or even 50 years, with you being an integral part of this journey”.

Moved by all the love and blessings coming his way, an emotional Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Thank you very much, Deviji. You have said such kind and wonderful things. I have never looked at this show as just work. Every contestant who steps onto this platform, and every audience member present, feels like a guest in my home. Just as we welcome guests with warmth and hospitality at home, I strive to extend the same courtesy here. To me, you all truly feel like family”.

He further mentioned, “Life brings its share of ups and downs, and when I see contestants performing well, it fills me with immense joy. But when they struggle or lose, it deeply pains me. I have often said that the pain contestants feel is something I experience as well. Witnessing someone in distress is never easy. This game holds the power to transform lives in a single moment with just one correct answer. People come here carrying countless hopes and dreams, and being a part of those moments as their dreams unfold is a source of inspiration for me. I hope the love and affection from all of you continues to grow stronger forever”.

Adding a touch of humor to lighten the atmosphere, Big B said with a smile, "You’re talking about 25 or 50 more years. Are you aware of my age? I might not even be around by then. But I sincerely pray that this show continues to live on forever”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor