Big B hails India as ‘first world nation’ as Blind, Women’s, Men’s teams win World Cricket titles

Mumbai, Jan 7 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has drawn attention to a historic sporting milestone after India clinched world titles in Blind Cricket, Women’s Cricket and Men’s Cricket in 2025, calling it a moment that challenges outdated perceptions about the country.

Reacting to the rare triple triumph, the megastar took to his blog to underline the significance of all three teams standing as world champions in the same year.

Referring to India often being labelled a “third world” nation, Bachchan asserted that achievements such as these redefine that narrative, declaring that the country stands as a “first world nation”.

“3 champions World Cricket .. Blind , Women's, Men 2025 .. celebrations .. WE ARE 1st FIRST WORLD NATION not 3rd World , as often referred to .. there is a story in this context .. which if I am brave enough shall narrate later (sic),” he wrote in the blog.

The cine icon on January 5 had talked about the quiet phase that arrives as the season of his quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” nears its end, saying that the absence of work often brings with it an unsettling sense of inertia.

Amitabh took to his blog on Tumblr and wrote: “Its been hardly a few days to the end of the season and the days seem too long to bring to some semblance of the ethics of work ..(sic).”

For the icon, “no work” becomes synonymous with a slow, exhausting walk through a vast, wet wasteland heavy, sluggish and draining.

“No work is a synonym for a sluggish walk through a wet vast wasteland… Stuck in it .. shall try the very best to pull the weary legs out and move (sic).”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise. It started airing in 2000. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan, replaced him for a season.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

