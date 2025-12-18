Big B on ‘Ikkis’ getting postponed for January 1 release: ‘Astrologers say it’s a good omen’

Mumbai, Dec 18 Late star Dharmendra’s final film “Ikkis” has been postponed to January 1, following the blockbuster second weekend of the spy thriller “Dhurandhar.” Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, whose grandson Agastya Nanda stars in the film, shared his thoughts on the delay.

“Ikkis” was first scheduled to release October 2, which was later shifted. It was then scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25 alongside Kartik Aaryan’s romantic comedy drama “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.” However, it is now set for a solo release on January 1.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote: "IKKIS pehle PACCHIS (25) ko thi, ab hogi CHHABBIS (26), pehli (1) ko; kuch jyotish vidya wale kahe, bhai, shagun hai accha, chale chalo, bas chale chalo!!"

(It was on the 25th before, now it will be on the 26, on the 1st; some astrologers say, brother, it’s a good omen, let’s go, just let’s go!!)"

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centres on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

The film marks Amitabh’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s big screen debut. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia.

Agastya made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar “The Archies”. The film is a live-action adaptation of "The Archies," a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, The Archie Show. It stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Talking about Amitabh, the icon is currently seen hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

