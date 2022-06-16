Big B on 'Project K': Shooting in two languages 'exciting but monitors apprehension'

Hyderabad, June 16 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for the upcoming Prabhas-starrer 'Project K', has talked about shooting in two languages. He says it's exciting but monitors apprehension.

The cine-icon took to his blog, where he also talked about getting not much sleep due to "load of work".

He wrote: ace.. 9 hrs .. up and down a few winks .. work in consolation .. the dual language excites but monitors apprehension and the load of work that contends and runs away."

"The face the design the trials of its occurrence .. every time a determined decision , 'never again' and there we are .. at it and in huge expansion could show but against rules contractually .. give recognition .. law is huge and great .. respect and find due cause .. final authority ..

He added: "The strain of work , at each step a revelation .. needs attention and considered concern .. a slower step an easier climb .. stand, sit about , a consider, strangely .. was never before .. now is .. I complain far too much .. I need to be brief in the brief .."

'Project K' is directed by Nag Ashwin. It also stars Deepika Padukone.

It will be the first time Deepika will be sharing screen space with Prabhas on the big screen. Apart from Prabhas and Big B. Actress Disha Patani is also a part of the film. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

Details about their roles are still under wraps.

