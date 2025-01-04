"Big people faces big problems" singer Guru Randhawa hints at potential "issue" with T-Series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Singer and actor Guru Randhawa hinted at potential problems with music label T-series and assured his fans of resolving it soon in a post on Friday.

Taking to his X handle, the 'Lahore' singer responded to a fan who accused music label T-Series of allegedly blocking Guru from working independently or with another label.

Addressing the issue, the singer wrote, "Big people faces big problems. The issue will get resolved in few days and we will come back stronger then ever. This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues but ya its time to address and let you all know whats happening at the backend from past 1.5 year. But yess hopefully it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way. Till then spread love. God is the greatest."

In 2024, Guru Randhawa collaborated with international artists and bands. The singer joined hands with singer Rick Ross for the track, "Rich Life."

On collaborating with Rick Ross, Guru in a press note shared by the team representing the song, said, "An unforgettable journey working with incredible artists from the music industry - Rick Ross and DJ Shadow. Feeling excited and grateful for this opportunity. It's experimental yet something we feel the audience will instantly pick up. For me personally, the experience has been unforgettable and I am super stoked that the audience will get to witness it finally."

The list of collaborations by Guru Randhawa also included singers Jonita Gandhi and the American electric duo 'The Chainsomokers.' for the song 'Addicted.'

The song also features Brazilian DJ Zerb and German producer Ink.

In this track, Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi bring a uniquely Indian flavour to the Western music scene. The song features sleek Punjabi verses paired with English lyrics and a pulsing dance beat.

Guru Randhawa is known for chartbuster songs like 'Lahore', 'Patola', 'High Rated Gabru' and others.

