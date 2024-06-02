Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin drops pics from 'most hectic' week of her life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who became popular after her time on the reality show Bigg Boss 14, shared a heartfelt post about experiencing the most challenging week of her life.

The actress, on Sunday, took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures depicting what she described as the most hectic and anxiety-filled week she has ever had.

The photos showed her busy schedule, from shooting in Jaipur to spending time with her family. The images captured her journey from filming in the intense Jaipur heat to balancing family time and handling her mother's health emergency.

Along with the pictures, the Bigg Boss 14 wrote a heartfelt caption that read, "Dump from one of the most hectic and anxious week of my life !! From shooting at 51 degrees in Jaipur, meeting an old school friend with who I grew up with, to traveling to Kota, having quick lunch with family and coming back and reaching Delhi for an event appearance to reaching back to my mommy darling for her heart emergencies. Spending a night on hospital chairs. It was a week of hustle, patience, faith and loads of long lasting self realizations."

Meanwhile, talking about her professional front, Jasmin began her entertainment career with the Tamil film Vaanam and has acted in various South Indian movies such as Beware of Dogs and the Telugu film Veta. She became well-known for her roles in TV series like Tu Aashiqui, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Jasmin has also taken part in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi. She debuted in Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama. Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal and will soon appear in Carry on Jatta 3 and Warning 2. On the personal front, she is in a relationship with Aly Goni.

