Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena's mother reacts to Bichukale who asked her daughter for a kiss

Many contestants were given wild card entries in the house of 'Bigg Boss 15' to increase the declining TRP. Last week, Abhijeet Bichukale made a big controversy in the house of 'Bigg Boss 15'. During a task, he asked for a kiss from Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Not only that, he also tried to blackmail Devoleena by crossing all the boundaries of civility. After this, the atmosphere in the house was very heated. Now the atmosphere outside the house is also heated due to this issue. Yes, now Devoleena's mother has reacted to this. Devolina's mother is very angry at the Bichukale who asked for a kiss from her daughter.

According to the Times of India, Devoleena's mother Anima is very irritated with the way Abhijeet is conducting himself as far as her daughter is concerned. "It's disgusting! I got very angry when I saw that. At first I felt he was treating her like his younger sister and hence said it once. But then he did it again and again, he kept asking for it! When Salman Khan and other contestants said that she should have reacted earlier, I understand that Devoleena thought he's just asking for a kiss in a funny way and hence she ignored it. But later she did react strongly. I have never liked Abhijeet since the time he entered the show."