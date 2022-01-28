'Bigg Boss 15': Finalists get emotional after watching recap of their journey

Mumbai, Jan 28 'Bigg Boss 15' finalists Karan Kundrra, Prateik Sahajpal, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai and Nishant Bhatt will be seen getting overwhelmed as they watch their entire journey in the controversial reality show.

Every contender is shown a video montage of their own highlights from this season, which has captured all their highs and lows in this house.

Tears start rolling down their cheeks as they watch their journey unfold in front of their eyes.

Tejasswi, who is all teared up, says "I am going to miss this so much. Thank you 'Bigg Boss'."

But their tears soon go away as the house gives them some super-fun activities to make this a night to remember.

Amidst this, the hosts of 'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan' Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa along with Siddharth Dey join the contestants to give them a glimpse of their 'hunar' (talent).

As the contestants flamboyantly show off their dance moves and even perform skits, Bharti and Haarsh promptly grab chance to tickle everyone with laughter by pulling their legs.

When Rashmi performs to the song 'Deewani Mastani', Bharti says: "Yeh khaki-nikkar mein Mastani pehli baar dekhi yaar (first time seeing Mastani in a pant and shirt)."

Bharti also pretends to be Karan's Punjabi mother and Tejasswi's mother-in-law and comments on her dress.

The grand finale of the Colors show will be held in two parts on Saturday and Sunday.

