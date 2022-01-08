Bigg Boss 15: 'Rakhi and my relationship is more tough and complicated than that of Ritesh and Rakhi': Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house for the family week, she will also be going to share the stage with Salman Khan, talking about the same the actor turned director said, "Salman is everyone’s favorite and I am always excited to work with him. It is a double whammy for me because he’s my favorite and he hosts my favorite show, Bigg Boss."

She also said that she is going to support Tejasswi Prakash in the house, "I’ve started liking Tejasswi Prakash and I am going inside to support her. I like Shamita also, she is playing a very dignified game," she said.

On being asked about her relationship with her friend Rakhi Sawant who is also in the Bigg Boss house, the actress said "Rakhi Sawant is a sweetheart. She’s a frenemy. Sometimes we are friends, and sometimes we are enemies. When we go inside the Bigg Boss house, sometimes we become arch-rivals and sometimes we turn out to be buddies. I think this is the effect of the Bigg Boss house and it’s difficult to understand. Rakhi and my relationship is more tough and complicated than Ritesh and Rakhi’s relationship."

She also revealed her top 3 contestants of the show, "My Top 3 would be Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijeet Bichukale," Kashmera said.