'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi asks Rashami about her married life; Rashami breaks down

Mumbai, Jan 1 In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Rakhi Sawant asked Rashami Desai about the reason behind her divorce from Nandish Sandhu, which left Rashami in tears.

During a conversation, Rakhi enquired about Rashami's married life and Rashami said she is not comfortable discussing it. She said: "If my words can harm someone (Nandish), I would not do that." Rakhi replied: "Okay something wrong will happen?"

Later, Rashami cried sitting at the poolside and Rakhi was unhappy with Rashami's response. She told Abhijit Bichukale and Umar Riaz that Rashami is always interested to know about Rakhi's life but never shared anything about her own life.

Umar Riaz went to console Rashami and she told him that discussing anything about Nandish still hurts her and she never wants to talk about him. She also told Umar that she is scared of him.

Rashami got married to her 'Uttaran' co-actor Nandish Sandhu in 2012, but they divorced in 2015. In 'Bigg Boss 13' she came close to Arhaan Khan, who proposed to her but later Salman Khan revealed that he is already married and had a kid which he kept secret from her. After coming out from 'Bigg Boss 13' house, she broke up with him in 2020.

