'Bigg Boss 15' star Donal Bisht plays cop's wife in revenge drama series 'Doon Kaand'

Mumbai, July 16 'Bigg Boss 15' fame Donal Bisht will be seen playing the role of a police officer's wife in the upcoming revenge and investigative series 'Doon Kaand'. She is starring alongside Iqbal Khan and Indraneil Sengupta.

Donal says: "This revenge tale is shot in the beautiful hills of Mussoorie which makes it peculiar and a far cry from those gangster stories we see based around Mumbai or in shoddy places. I play the part of Tamannah whose life takes a 360 degree turn after getting married to the police officer played by Iqbal Khan."

The actress explains her role, saying: "She is a soft-hearted girl with great strength and the binding force of a family. It was great shooting in such a marvelous location, we were there for one and a half month around the end of lockdown."

She hopes her fans will like her performance in the web series.

"I had great fun working with all my co-stars and we became like a family . I really hope that my role in the web show is well received and loved by all and they like my performance as much as I enjoyed working in it," she concludes.

Set in Uttarakhand, directed by Manoj Khade this web series traces the back and forth between the SSP of the state's police force and a highly-influential drug lord. Earlier named as 'In Cold Blood', this series will now release under its new title ,'Doon Kaand'.

It will be airing from July 18 on Voot.

