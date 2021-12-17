'Bigg Boss 15': Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor to enter as guests
By IANS | Published: December 17, 2021 05:18 PM2021-12-17T17:18:14+5:302021-12-17T17:35:37+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 17 Actress Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor are set to enter the show 'Bigg Boss ...
Mumbai, Dec 17 Actress Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor are set to enter the show 'Bigg Boss 15' as a special guest for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode to promote their party number 'Madhuban'.
To make it more special the entire garden area in the house is turned into a pool. Moreover, a beach party has been organised and all the contestants wearing swim outfits will be seen dancing and enjoying mocktails.
Sunny asks the contestants to pick up their mocktails and have a nice time.
Later, Shamita Shetty performs on the track, 'Chori Pe Chori'. Meanwhile, Sunny gives the contestants some tasks while handling them a beach basketball.
'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app