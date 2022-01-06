'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi breaks down in tears as Karan favours Shamita over her

Mumbai, Jan 6 As 'Bigg Boss 15' is inching towards the finale, contestants are playing hard, forgetting all the friendships and relationships to reach the finale.

During the recent 'Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat' task, cracks deepen in Karan and Tejasswi's relationship, as Tejasswi feels victimised by the VIPS - Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant, for not letting her win the task.

She was more hurt because Karan favours Shamita Shetty over her. Tejasswi breaks down in tears and says "I am fighting alone."

Meanwhile, Nishant calls Shamita 'loudspeaker' of the house. Shamita swiftly retaliates to his taunt saying that Nishant's disgruntled behaviour makes him the real 'loudspeaker'.

The VIPs point out that Nishant is being unfair and inconsistent in his criticism, to which he angrily responds: "Tum log tumhari judgement galat kar rahe ho! Tum log paagal ho kya? (you all are making the wrong judgment! Are you all mad?)."

Later, Abhijit Bichukale also attacks Shamita and says she is like a 'vamp' and is very good at plotting strategies to cleverly eliminate other contestants from the house.

'Bigg Boss 15' airs on Colors.

