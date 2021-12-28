Bigg Boss 15 updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Abhijit "Ku**a"

Devoleena and Abhijit Bichukale again gets into an ugly fight. The recent promo of Bigg Boss 15 shows the housemates get task canceled one more time, and Bigg Boss also slams contestants for not doing a single task, it is also seen that Bigg Boss is going to punish the contestant this time. After which the promo shows Devoleena walks to Abhijit and says “Agar task radd karna that to mujhe bola kyu nahi?" to which Abhijit replies “Mujhe nahi pata that". Then Devoleena yelled “Mujhe nahi farak padta baaki charo se. Himmat hai to much pe bol ke khel", Abhijit then goes towards her and ask, "Kya karegi, maregi mujhe."



After which Devoleena argued back saying “Tu kya karega kutte" Abhijit gets so furious, while Devoleena still continues by saying “Kutte see bhi gaya guzra hai tu", after which Abhijit has been seen throwing something and the promo ends.

Well, this is not the first time Devoleena and Abhijit got into this ugly fight before this Devoleena slammed Abhijit after he asked her for the kiss and that became a huge controversy in the show.



In the next promo, it is been seen that Rashami is manipulating Umar against Karan, by saying Karan never stands for him, which turns Karan and Umar's friendship into hatred.