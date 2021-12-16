Bigg Boss 15 updates: Devoleena slams Rashmi says, "personalities like Rashmi no women take a stand for themselves"

Bigg Boss 15 is going on the full swing, the rivalry between two best friends Rashmi and Devoleena hasn't stop yet and the museum task is creating so much drama around the house. In the yesterday's episode we have seen the fight between Abhijeet and Devoleena where, Abhijeet asked later to kiss him, which made her so angry, even some house mates also got furious by this statement of Abhijeet.



Now in today's episode we will be seen the discussion of Bigg Boss ladies on the same topic. Tejasswi, Devoleena, Shamita and Rashmi has been seen discussing on the Abhijeet's statement.



In the recent promo it can be seen that Devoleena is speaking to Tejasswi about the Abhijeet's statements who asked her to kiss him, was wrong and inn appropriate and she also told Abhijeet to stay in the limits, after which Shamita draged herself in the conversation and said Devoleena that she should have stoped Abhijeet in the first place only, to which Tejasswi seemed unconvinced and said that it is everyone's responsibility to stoped Abhijeet.



Later Rashmi also commented on Devoleena she said, if she had a problem with Abhijeet's bheviour she should have maintain distance from him in the first place only, to which Devoleena said because of the personalities like Rashmi no women take a stand for themselves because their criticizers are existing everywhere no matter it is on national Television or normal locality.

It will be interesting to watch the fight between two best freinds.