Bigg Boss 15 updates: Does Umar's eviction affected 'TejRan' relation, is this is an end of 'TejRan'?

Even after so much counseling by host Salman Khan on Karan and Tejasswi's relationship, the couple again gets into an ugly fight in today's episode. The latest promo shows that Karan Kundra and Tejasswi are not getting along with each other and fighting every day.



The promo shows, Karan has been hugely affected by his friend Umar Riaz's eviction and is still yet to digest the truth, after which Tejasswi tries to boost up his confidence by saying that he can make it or break it here, but Karan replies to her saying that things are already here, after then she says that she is here for him. To which Karan replies and asks Tejasswi "why is everything always about her" and says he has never been humiliated so much in his life. He was indicating this statement after Salman Khan slammed him for not behaving with his girlfriend properly. Soon the couple gets in a fight after which Tejasswi says, "If you are giving me this bulls*** that you've done everything to me feel secure." Then Karan asks her to take a decision and break the relationship if she is not feeling secure. Karan breaks down and says, "Apni family ke alawa koi kisi ka nahi hota dekh liya." While Tejasswi walks off.