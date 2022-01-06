Bigg Boss 15 updates: Karan Kundra choose Shamita over Tejasswi, is this is the end of TejRan?

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be full of entertainment, the latest promo shows that the Bigg Boss assigned the task to contestants where they have to come in duo and put their points against each other, that, why they deserve more to be in the show than other.

The VIP contestants of the show Karan Kundra, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, and Umar Riaz have to vote for the non-VIP contestants whom they think he/she deserves more to be in the show, and win ticket to finale. In the promo, it can be seen that Tejasswi and Shamita are arguing against each other and proving their point, but Tejasswi denies continuing the task as she feels that the VIP contestants will take a biased decision and the decision will go to be in favor of Shamita. Tejasswi says, "Iss task ko main itna seriously nahi khelne waali, aap sabhi chahte the ke main ye task na jeetu aur wahi ho raha hai."

To which Rashami gets angry and says, "Faltu ke allegations hum par mat lagao, agar nahi hota hai toh jaake wahan baith jaao, bolo I can't do it." In the promo Karan Kundra also seen taking Shamita's name and making her a winner by saying that she proved her point.

The promo further shows that Tejasswi cries in the corner as her boyfriend Karan Kundra never takes her stand.