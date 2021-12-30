Bigg Boss 15 Updates: Rakhi and Devoleena turns into foes

The strongest friendship of the 15th season, Rakhi and Devoleena's is going to break? Well, this question is raising in everyone's mind after watching the promo, Bigg Boss assigned the direct elimination task to the contestant after giving so many attempts for the ticket to finale. Meanwhile, the recent promo shows that Rakhi is fighting with Devoleena because she is targeting Abhijit in the task. Rakhi is seen questioning Devoleena's friendship and also says she has no life, to which Devoleena also replies furiously that Rakhi to have no life, not only this Devoleena's equation has been also seen changing with her friend Pratik, they both have been seen arguing with each other during the task.

Further, the promo shows that contestants now have to save themselves on their own, they have been given a time duration task in which they have to count the time, and those who will predict the wrong assumption will be directly evicted from the house.

In the promo, it is also seen that Abhijit Bichukale, who is nominated is the first one to compete for his survival in the Bigg Boss 15. Meanwhile, other contestants use techniques to make him get out of the box, Pratik tries to distract him by using the stick, Nishant on the other hand put eggs into the box, Karan Kundra also tries to threaten him by tearing off his ‘Bichukale & Sons’ box, to which Bichukale request him to not to do so, by saying "Wo meri rozi roti hai".