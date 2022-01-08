Bigg Boss 15 updates: Rakhi reveals her father married two women, Rashami Desai, Nishant and Umar laughs

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, shows that the Bigg Boss has assigned task to contestants to reveal their life secrets, which no one knows to date. After which when Karan Kundra's turn came he read about Rakhi's secret, and the actress shared her father's two marriage secret while sharing this Rakhi was also seen apologizing to her mother. Rakhi said her mother never wants this secret to come out but she has revealed it, she then started crying.

Rakhi said, "I am really sorry mom, mujhe nahi batana tha kabhi, mom ne kaha tha, ye raaz joh hai, unke saath he jaayega. Jab papa heart attack se expire hone waale the tab unhone mujhe bataya tha... I am sorry mom mujhe batana nahi tha."

The promo further shows, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhatt, Abhijeet Bichukale, and Umar Riaz, couldn't control their laugh and inside the house. After which Rashami asked Nishant if he doesn't have control over his laughter. Rashami also said, " We know this is sad, Please forgive us."

While other contestants have seen consoling Rakhi in the garden area. Karan Kundra also revealed his life secret he said he has a fake Instagram account through which he stalks the other actress on whom he has a crush.