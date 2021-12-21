Bigg Boss 15 updates: Rashami Desai gets angry at Tejasswi Prakash for asking Umar Riaz about their relationship

Currenlty, Bigg Boss 15 is going so well and the TRP is getting back on track, as the finale is coming closer contestants showing their real cards and strategies, apart from this the fights are also getting intense , best friends are turning foes now.

Earlier we have seen the best friends Devoleena and Rashami got into ugly fight and the rivalry between them is still continuing.



While in today's episode you will see Pratik Sehjpal and Nishant gets into huge fight during the task, the two contestant who had became best friends in the Bigg Boss OTT are now turning into eniems due to finale.



While Tejasswi and Rashami, who are good friends and also the colors face are also likely to take drastic turn in their relationship. The latest promo shows Rashami and Tejasswi get into huge fight due. Rashami gets angry on Tejasswi for asking Umar Riaz about their relationship. Rashami asked Tejasswi did she asked Umar if we would date outside or not, to which Tejasswi replies yes, I asked him casually. But Rashami got so furious and said Tejasswi that I don't ask about your and Karan relationship so, why would you interfere in mine and said she doesn't like people to discuss her relationship status.



The episode is going to be too much fun and the fights will be worth to watch, see the promo here