Bigg Boss 15 updates: Salman Khan lashes out on contestants, Shamita Shetty walks out from the hall

Bigg Boss 15's new year episode is going to be all firey as the host of the show Salman Khan slams the contestant on canceling the task. The latest promo of Bigg Boss shows that Salman gets angry with the contestants as they always try to cancel the task.

He especially gets angry at Shamita and Abhijit because of their inappropriate behavior during the conversation. The promo shows that Abhijit is yawning while Salman is talking, after watching him yawning the host gets angry and asked him to leave and sleep in the bedroom, Salman is seen saying "Jao jao, jake so jao. Ye sab mere samne nahi chalega."

On the other hand, he also shouts as Shamita Shetty for who raises her voice in front of the host, she was seen complaining about the contestant's behavior during the task in a very loud voice, to which Salman gets angry and say's "What the f*** Shamita." After which Shamita Shetty walks out, and this behavior of her heats up the environment even more.

However, to lighten up the environment, veteran actor Dharmendra and comedian Bharti Singh enter the stage of Bigg Boss, on which Bharti is seen spreading her charm on both the actors with her jokes.

Shilpa Shetty will also be seen on the show virtually to boost up her sister Shamita's confidence.