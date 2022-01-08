Bigg Boss 15 updates: Salman Khan slams Abhijit Bichukale for abusing Pratik Sehajpal

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss is going to be full of drama and suspense because it is weekend ka vaar, host Salman will be seen lashing out of Abhijit for abusing Pratik's family during the task. He slammed Abhijit for using those words for Pratik and asked what would he have done if the same happened to him.

In the promo, Salman was seen saying "Ye joh gandi gandi gaaliyaan di hai tumne, agar koi tumhari family ko deta toh kaise lagta...ye warning de raha hoon, midweek aake nikal ke jaaunga baal pakad ke. Tu bolega na ghar mein aake tereko maark ke jaaunga."

After which Abhijit was seen threatening the makers and saying , "bhaad mein gaya show aise show mein tukna bhi nahi chahta kholo darwaza..."

Well, the drama does not end here Salman also slammed Karan Kundra for never supporting his girlfriend Tejasswi and always asking her to go and apologize to Umar Riaz. He also questioned Umar and Kkaran's friendship which makes Tejasswi cry in front of the host.

There will be also a special entry of the guest from Bigg Boss OTT like Kashmera Shah, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin and other guests like Geeta Kapur. The episode will also witnesses fight between Shamita and Divya.