Bigg Boss 15 updates: Shamita calls Abhijit Bichukale 'dheet'

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be full of entertainment, the latest promo shows that the Bigg Boss assigned the task to contestants where they have to come in duo and put their points against each other, that, why they deserve more to be in the show than other.

The promo further shows that Shamita Shetty and Abhijit stand in front of the housemates to prove their point, and Shamita says, that Abhijit Bichukale is “dheet". Shamita was seen saying “Mere hisab se yeh bohot he dheet hain" Abhijit then takes out his hand and starts counting his qualities on his fingers. He says, “I am humble, I am down-to-earth.” After which Pratik says “Aray aapko batana hai ki aap dheet kyun nahi ho."

Abhijit then shouts and says “Aray wahi baat mein bol raha hun," and continues saying that “I am innocent.” Shamita then says “Aapne topic ko samjha hai" after which Abhijit argues “Pradhan Mantri ji se milna hai. Jo bhi meri style hai mein nahi chodunga" Karan Kundra then interrupts and says, “Matlab aap dheet ho" and this comment of Karan leaves everyone laughs including Abhijit.