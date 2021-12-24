Bigg Boss 15 updates: Tejasswi admits she is in love with Karan Kundra

The lovey-dovey couple of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi and Karan is facing several ups and downs in the relationship, in yesterday's episode we have seen Rakhi and Devoleena planing to help Tejasswi to win the task, while on the other hand Karan is saying Tejasswi is wining by unfair game, to which Tejasswi gets so hurt and started blaming Karan and even say's that he never loved her in the whole show, to which Karan gets so emotional and starts crying in front of his friend Nishant, after which Nishant confronts this to Tejasswi, but it seems that she does not wants to understand any thing.



But as Bigg Boss cancelled the task the two love birds went to each other and patched up, but in today's episode you will be seeing fight between Tejasswi and Karan Kundra. In the latest promo of 24th December's episode shows, that Karan and Tejasswi fighting on the same yesterday's topic, to which Karan angrily gets up and pushed the table, after that Tejasswi tells him that it hurts if Karan says hurtful things to her, because she is in love with him, to which Karan gets all melt and ask Tejasswi is she really in love with him, but Tejasswi refuses. Well, this denial didn't last too long because everybody can clearly see how much Tejasswi feels for Karan.

In today's episode you will be also see, joyful environment in the house Pratik, Abhijeet, Umar, Rakhi and Devoleena will be seen having all fun in the house , see the promo here