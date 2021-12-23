Bigg Boss 15 updates: Tejasswi and Karan Kundra's romantic bond is over?

Is TejRan are going to break their bond? the latest promo arises lot of question amongst the fans Tejasswi and Karan Kundra who has been seen sharing a romantic bond in the season, are going to tough time due to ticket to finale task, where Rakhi and Devoleena are planing to help Tejasswi to win the task, while on the other hand Karan is saying Tejasswi is wining by unfair game, to which Tejasswi gets so hurt and started blaming Karan and even say's that he never loved her in the whole show, to which Karan gets so emotional and starts crying in front of his friend Nishant, after which Nishant confronts this to Tejasswi, but it seems that she does not wants to understand any thing.

Well the episode is not end here the latest promo proved that upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be full of drama, Ticket to finale is going to be reason of many rivalries in the house. In the latest promo it is been seen that Rakhi is supporting Devoleena as a sanchlak, while other contestant gets angry on her, Karan Kundra also calls Rakhi a unfair sanchalak.While during the hit of the argument Rashami dragged herself into fight and tries to turn over on Rakhi, not only this Shamita Shetty also gets into ugly fight with Rakhi Sawant, Shamita says, "Sare log dekh rahe hai", to which Rakhi says, "Jo Maine dekha vo bola" after which Shamita gets more furious and says, "tujhe usko jitana hai to hum kyu khel rahe hai, vo (Devoleena) control karri hai tereko, tu kya andhi hai", and Rakhi replies with "Tu andhi hai", after which Shamita push Rakhi.