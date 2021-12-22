Bigg Boss 15 updates: What Shamita Shetty pushed Rakhi Sawant, between argument?

Have you seen the Bigg Boss promo? No, then you must see it. The episode is going to be full of drama, Ticket to finale is going to be reason of many rivalries in the house. In the latest promo it is been seen that Rakhi is supporting Devoleena as a sanchlak, while other contestant gets angry on her, Karan Kundra also calls Rakhi a unfair sanchalak.

While during the hit of the argument Rashami dragged herself into fight and tries to turn over on Rakhi, not only this Shamita Shetty also gets into ugly fight with Rakhi Sawant, Shamita says, "Sare log dekh rahe hai", to which Rakhi says, "Jo Maine dekha vo bola" after which Shamita gets more furious and says, "tujhe usko jitana hai to hum kyu khel rahe hai, vo (Devoleena) control karri hai tereko, tu kya andhi hai", and Rakhi replies with "Tu andhi hai", after which Shamita push Rakhi.



Well, the drama is not ends here, Rakhi was also seen manipulating Tejasswi against Karan Kundra, saying that he doesn't want Tejasswi to win the task, after hearing this Tejasswi wents to Karan and started questioning him, to which Karan gets very angry and says, that Tejasswi trust Rakhi and Devoleena more that him. And the duo also gets involves in the ugly fight.